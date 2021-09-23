ONLINE: A Song of Madness

press release: Sept. 23: Lucia di Lammermoor’s high point (literally) is a twenty-minute blood-soaked mad scene. This is far from the only time that composers have driven their (mostly female) leading characters insane, though. Join Kathryn for a deep dive into the history of operatic mad scenes, from their origins, to their immense 19th century popularity, and their modern equivalents. Cute pet photos will be included, as always.

Watch the talk live on September 23 at 7pm for the chance to ask questions; the talk will then remain online for you to watch whenever you wish.

There is so much more to opera than what happens on stage in a given production. Explore centuries of history, thematic connections, and amusing stories with Kathryn Smith, Madison Opera’s General Director. In these hour-long lectures, you can expect a dive into sometimes-overlooked areas of opera, illustrated with slides, dry humor, and cute animal photos.

