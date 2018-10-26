RSVP for A Speakeasy for Healthcare

press release: A fundraiser for the Free Health Clinic that is guaranteed to be a roaring good time! Attendees will enjoy live jazz music, fine multi-course dining, inspiring speakers and raffles and other amusing ways to support Free Health Clinic.

Friday, November 2nd from 6-9PM, Stoughton Hospital - Bryant Center at 900 Ridge Street

RSVP's must be received by October 26. A table for 8 guys and dolls is $375, a table for 4 guys and dolls is $175, or $50 per person. Contact Katy Freye @ Katy_Freye@Yahoo.com, (608) 205-0505 (clinic phone number)