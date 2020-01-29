A Star is Born

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: WUD Film presents "A Star is Born" (2018) in collaboration with Live Free Madison.

USA | 136 minutes | R | DVD | Dir. Bradley Cooper

"Working with the familiar and skewing it in a manner that makes the final product feel fresh, not to mention the emotion evoked throughout, lends A Star is Born an air of undeniable elation," - Peter Gray, Brisbanista

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
608-262-1143
