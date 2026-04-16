media release: Join us for A Starry Night at Mimosa Books & Gifts – an immersive, free event filled with crystals, tarot, and celestial vibes on the cusp of summer. Explore thousands of brand-new crystals sourced from around the world, many arriving fresh from the world’s largest gem and mineral show, and be among the first to see these sparkling new arrivals.

Enjoy complimentary finger foods, desserts, and drinks while soaking in the cozy, nocturnal atmosphere. Guests can receive a free tarot reading from Stargaze Tarot, enter a raffle-style prize drawing with multiple winners, and receive a gift bag on entry while supplies last.

Whether you're a crystal collector, tarot-curious, or simply looking for a fun and magical night out, A Starry Night is a perfect way to gather with friends, discover something new, and support a local business.

Thursday, April 30, 6–9 PM, Mimosa Books & Gifts, 409 State St, Madison.

Free admission | All are welcome.