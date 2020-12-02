ONLINE: A State of Emergency: Fighting for Black Mothers, Babies & Families in Wisconsin

media release: Join The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness and our special guests the LifeCourse Initiative for Healthy Families (LIHF) on tomorrow, Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020, 9:00-10:00am CST for a crucial conversation about our shared fight to save the lives of Black Mothers, Babies and Families in Wisconsin.

As Wisconsin continues to lead the nation in Black infant mortality and a 5x’s greater maternal mortality rate for Black mothers than White mothers, now is the time to take urgent action together to change this course once and for all.

Our guests will include LIHF Director, Gina Green Harris and team members Pat Batemon, Vivian King, Atifa Robinson, and Preneice Love who collectively lead the project’s efforts in Milwaukee, Kenosha and Racine Counties.

Don’t miss this!