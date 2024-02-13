A Stellar Mosaic: Piecing Together the Lives of Stars Summary

media release: UW Space Place lecture by Evan Linck, UW-Madison Dept. of Astronomy

Individual stars can live for billions of years, meaning we humans only ever see brief moments of their lives. This talk will explore how we construct models of stellar evolution from these snapshots and how these models inform our understanding of stars that deviate from normal stellar evolution.

The presentation will be offered both in person and virtually. To attend virtually, visit the UW Space Place YouTube channel that evening: https://www.youtube.com/user/uwspaceplace. If you cannot join us at that time, the talk will also be recorded for you to enjoy later.