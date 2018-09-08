press release: Join Gather Madison for A Summer Bounty: An Evening on the Farm Benefiting FairShareCSA Coalition!

Gather Madison will serve a 5-course meal that embraces summer and the beautiful fruits and vegetables of our area farms. The meal is vegetarian-friendly (but non-vegetarians will be satisfied too!) and will also feature beer, cocktails, and other refreshing beverages from local producers. This will be a fun, casual, family-friendly, outdoor event (with a rain contingency plan) and all are welcome!

--Please RSVP by emailing gathermadison@gmail.com

The dinner is donation-based, sliding scale $35 - $65, and all proceeds will go to FairShare CSA Coalition, a non-profit organization whose mission is to support and connect farmers and consumers through Community Supported Agriculture (CSA). In a time when delivery boxes and other fast food options are on the rise, reducing demand for actual local produce, FairShare CSA Coalition's work is critical to supporting our local farmers and ensuring that all families have access to locally-produced, organic food from strong small family farms.

The dinner will be held at Sprouting Acres, a CSA farm located just 20 miles southeast of Madison (1746 Wisconsin Hwy 73, Cambridge, WI 53523). Doors open at 4:30pm for refreshments and enjoying and exploring the farm, and dinner starts at 6:30pm. Come to the farm to enjoy the bounty of our area farmers and share a dinner (and cake!) with your community!