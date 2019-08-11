A Sunset Cruise with Seasaw

× Expand Scotify Studios Seasaw

press release: ALL ABOARD! Join Seasaw for a unique and unforgettable sunset cruise aboard the Pontoon Porch in beautiful Lake Monona! Included with your ticket is an intimate performance by Seasaw, free beverages courtesy of Rockhound Brewing Co (21+), a poster printed by Parabo Press, as well as a cookout. Tickets ($40) are extremely limited so get yours today.

The Pontoon Porch leaves its dock near Monona Terrace at 7PM and will return by 9PM. Guests should plan on arriving at 6:30PM.

This event is weather dependent. In the case of bad weather, we will try to find a makeup date and/or offer refunds for those that can't make the new date.

About Seasaw:

Meg Golz and Eve Wilczewski started as co-workers, slowly courted each other into best friendship, and then magically into music-making conspirators - all along, guiding the ship that is their indie-pop duo Seasaw. Without every piece of this musical history together, it would have been impossible for them to create their latest release, Big Dogs.

Harnessing their team dynamic, the creation of this album demanded Seasaw be brutally honest and experimental with each other. This process allowed them to create Big Dogs, a wildly imaginative departure from their previous work that features lush soundscapes and powerful lyrical choices.

The album’s title Big Dogs is taken from the ridiculous and self-assigned name that some people in power give themselves, and the duo’s message is a sonically beautiful rejection of this outdated term, as well as a response the the world around them.

Seasaw has performed alongside Lucius, Thao & the Get Down Stay Down, Har Mar Superstar, Shakey Graves, GGOOLLDD, and many others. Big Dogs is available now on CD, LP and digitally.