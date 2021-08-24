A Tale Of Old Shoes (and Other Adventures)

× Expand Steve Noll Audrey Peek

press release: A honeymoon couple engages in the greatest shoe swindle of the 20th century! It’s Married With Children meets Trading Places on the dusty byways of the Old South. Young love and call options never sounded so sweet when Falconbridge Players presents this dramatized reading, ripped from the pulp fiction magazines of the early 1900s.

A pulp fiction performance. Performance approximately 75 minutes with no intermission.

Presented free of charge, reservations not required. Contributions to host Arts + Literature Laboratory are welcome.

Presented at the new Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston Street #100, Madison, Wisconsin, 53703.

Current Arts + Literature Laboratory protocol calls for audience members to remain masked while inside the building. Please see artlitlab.org and falconbridgeplayers.org for updates.