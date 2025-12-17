A Tale of Two Cities

American Players Theatre, Spring Green 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

media release: It's almost time to thaw out one of our favorite frigid-weather events - Winter Words! Join us for this beloved play-reading series on select Mondays in January, February and March in the Touchstone. Tickets $40 | Performances Begin at 7:00 PM.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 7 at 10:00 AM on the APT website. Make an ordering plan today- these play readings sell out quickly! 

By Brendan Pelsue

Adapted from Charles Dickens

Dickens' sweeping story of power and revolution comes to life in this "brilliant adaptation" says Chicago Theatre Review.

American Players Theatre, Spring Green 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
608-588-2361
608-588-2361
