media release: Join us on Saturday, October 5, from 10am-12pm for a Community Event: A Thurber Welcome! At this causal, drop-in event we will be welcoming the new Thurber Park Artist-in-Residence. That morning Jennie will share what she’s currently working on and hopes to hear from YOU about what is happening in your life right now. Input from the community at this gathering will help to shape the first phase of Jennie’s residency. Hope to see you there!

All ages welcome, we will be hanging in the park/pavilion and masked visitors are welcome to enter into the studio space to look around at the time of this transition.

“There is a lot of grief in our world right now. For some it is delayed processing of loss due to the ongoing Covid pandemic and ramp-up back to ‘normal,’ for others it is due to income inequality or racial inequity in a segregated city, others are impacted by the reality of multiple concurrent genocides around the world. I believe we need space to slow down and process our grief. Art can help us access the emotions our daily lives do not leave room for.”

- Jennifer Bastian, on her upcoming residency