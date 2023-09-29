A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville (Figaro’s Final Adventure)

7:30 pm on 9/29-30 & 10/5-6 and 2 pm, 10/1 & 7. $25.

media release: For fans of The Barber of Seville, The Marriage of Figaro, and of romance, schemes, and narrow escapes.

A devious schemer has infiltrated the home of Count Almaviva. Can Figaro expose him before he brings ruin upon the family? The final adventure of the wily Figaro!

A fresh adaptation of La mère coupable (The Guilty Mother) by Pierre Beaumarchais. Translated and adapted from the original by Nick Schweitzer. Directed by Julia Verstraete.