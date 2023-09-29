A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville (Figaro’s Final Adventure)

Buy Tickets

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

7:30 pm on 9/29-30 & 10/5-6 and 2 pm, 10/1 & 7. $25.

media release: For fans of The Barber of Seville, The Marriage of Figaro, and of romance, schemes, and narrow escapes.

A devious schemer has infiltrated the home of Count Almaviva. Can Figaro expose him before he brings ruin upon the family? The final adventure of the wily Figaro!

A fresh adaptation of La mère coupable (The Guilty Mother) by Pierre Beaumarchais. Translated and adapted from the original by Nick Schweitzer. Directed by Julia Verstraete.

Info

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Theater & Dance
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville (Figaro’s Final Adventure) - 2023-09-29 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville (Figaro’s Final Adventure) - 2023-09-29 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville (Figaro’s Final Adventure) - 2023-09-29 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville (Figaro’s Final Adventure) - 2023-09-29 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville (Figaro’s Final Adventure) - 2023-09-30 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville (Figaro’s Final Adventure) - 2023-09-30 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville (Figaro’s Final Adventure) - 2023-09-30 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville (Figaro’s Final Adventure) - 2023-09-30 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville (Figaro’s Final Adventure) - 2023-10-01 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville (Figaro’s Final Adventure) - 2023-10-01 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville (Figaro’s Final Adventure) - 2023-10-01 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville (Figaro’s Final Adventure) - 2023-10-01 14:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville (Figaro’s Final Adventure) - 2023-10-05 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville (Figaro’s Final Adventure) - 2023-10-05 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville (Figaro’s Final Adventure) - 2023-10-05 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville (Figaro’s Final Adventure) - 2023-10-05 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville (Figaro’s Final Adventure) - 2023-10-06 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville (Figaro’s Final Adventure) - 2023-10-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville (Figaro’s Final Adventure) - 2023-10-06 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville (Figaro’s Final Adventure) - 2023-10-06 19:30:00 ical