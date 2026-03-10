A "Total Revolution?" The Pugachev Rebellion: Between Indigenous Republicanism and the Radical Enlightenment

UW Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia (CREECA) lecture series, Room 206. Coffee/tea and cookies at 3:45 pm.

media release: This talk will address the Pugachev Rebellion (1773-1775) in the Russian Empire, the most massive popular uprising in eighteenth-century Europe that brought together Cossacks, Russian serfs, and Bashkir nomads (to name just the major groups) in a common uprising against the Russian Empire and its colonization of the steppe. Arguing against the common theory of “naïve monarchism”, the talk will aim to uncover the idioms of democratic empowerment and universal rights that so far have been hiding from scholars in the plain sight of the rebellion’s massive published archive. These idioms could take two forms: a secular, juridical form, which combined official concepts of law with those of the unwritten common law in order to affirm democratic self-governance; and the form of a heretical political theology which questioned feudal social hierarchies, established forms of property over land, and the official absolutist vision of authority.

About the speaker: Kirill Ospovat is an associate professor of Russian at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is the author of two books on eighteenth-century Russian culture and literature: Pridvornaia slovesnost’: institut literatury i konstruktsii absolutizma v Rossii serediny XVIII vekaPridvornaia slovesnost’: institut literatury i konstruktsii absolutizma v Rossii serediny XVIII veka [Courtly Letters: Russian Literature and Visions of Absolutism in the Mid-Eighteenth Century] (Moscow: Novoe literaturnoe obozrenie, 2020), and Terror and Pity: Aleksandr Sumarokov and the Theater of Power in Elizabethan Russia (Boston: Academic Studies Press, 2016). He has completed a book-length study of the Pugachev rebellion which is about to come out in Russian.

This lecture is co-sponsored by the UW–Madison Department of German, Nordic, Slavic+.