A Touch of Zen

media release: Taiwan | 1971 | 35mm | 180 min. | Mandarin with English subtitles

Director: King Hu

Cast: Hsu Feng, Shih Chun, Roy Chiao

In a story that mixes sword fighting, romance, and spirituality, a humble, clumsy painter becomes the protector of a female fugitive who has been targeted for execution by a corrupt palace Eunuch. The adventure takes our heroes from a small village to a stunning aerial flight in a bamboo grove, and a series of battles in forests, on mountaintops, and, finally, in a “seascape transformed into a vista of Buddhist transcendence” (David Bordwell). An epic milestone in the history of the martial arts movie, King Hu’s masterpiece set the standard for decades to come and was later an influence on countless films to come, particularly Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. 35mm print courtesy Wisconsin Center for Film & Theater Research.

