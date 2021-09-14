A Tour of the Universe: You Are Here

media release: Lecture by Dean Regas, astronomer at the Cincinnati Observatory

Rocket through space and sail among billions of stars and galaxies. Utilizing some amazing simulation software Dean Regas will guide you through the mind-boggling scale of the universe. Along the way you’ll stop at the Moon and individual planets. Then you’ll make the jump to light speed and head to interstellar space and see all the galaxies in the universe. Don’t worry, he’ll have you back home in time for dessert.

The presentation will be offered both in person and virtually. If you plan to attend in person please be aware that masks are required and attendance will be limited. To attend virtually, search for the UW Space Place YouTube channel that evening. If you cannot join us at that time, the talk will also be recorded for you to enjoy later. For more information, see our website: spaceplace.org.