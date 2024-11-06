media release:

J&S Auto | Grace Jung | USA | 2021 | 12 minutes

A-Town Boyz | Eunice Lau, Grace Jung | USA | 2023 | 72 minutes

Q & A with Grace Jung

A visiting professor at UW-Madison, Grace Jung, is a stand-up comedian, writer, filmmaker, scholar, podcaster, and author of the recent book K-Drama School. In addition to receiving her MA and PhD from UCLA’s School of Theater, Film and Television, she has directed the short film J&S Auto, and served as a producer on the documentary A-Town Boyz which will be presented at this screening. Grace will be present to participate in a Q & A session.

Eunice Lau’s documentary, A-Town Boyz, relates the stories of sons of Asian immigrants, who are drawn to gang life as they fight against racism and find love and acceptance in the streets of Atlanta.

“Lau’s atypical approach paints an unfiltered canvas, revealing the complex layers of a marginalized community’s existence.”—New York Amsterdam News

Jung’s portrait verité documentary short, J&S Auto, follows a 99-year-old Japanese American auto mechanic, who recalls his life as a working-class immigrant, his family’s incarceration at a Japanese “internment” camp, and the middle-minority life he encountered as an Asian between white and Black neighborhoods.