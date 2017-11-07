A Town Called Panic

press release: In celebration of the upcoming 20th Annual Wisconsin Film Festival (April 5-12, 2018), the UW—Madison presents a free monthly film series, Tuesday Night Movie Club, featuring selected films drawn from the last 19 years of this iconic Madison event.

All Tuesday Night Movie Club screenings will feature trailers from previous Wisconsin Film Festivals, Golden Badger Award winning shorts and giveaways of Festival merchandise. Future selections will be announced at each screening, and some will feature special guest filmmakers and other surprises.

The Marquee at Union South is the home venue for all Tuesday Night Movie Club screenings. The Marquee, a popular festival venue, provides easy access to food, drink, popcorn and other snacks available at The Sett, Urban Slice, Badger Market and Daily Scoop. Come early, and stay afterwards.

It is highly suggested that Film Festival Fans place a big heart around the first Tuesday of every month through March 2018, with January being an exception (January’s event will be January 16). The films start at 7:00 p.m., with doors opening to the Marquee at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited and first come first served.