A Tribute to Bill Malone

press release: Bill Malone, host of Back to the Country on WORT 89.9 FM, is regarded as the leading historian of country music. He's literally written the book on it (Country Music USA). Doug Moe once said that having Bill Malone volunteer as a host for a community radio station is like having Meryl Streep perform Community Theater.

Bill turned 85 in August and has spent the last few years working with Ken Burns on the multi-part documentary, Country Music. He is the only historian Ken used for the series!

Join us for an intimate evening with Bill and Bobbie Malone. Hear about Bill’s experience working with Ken Burns and other highlights from his life; enjoy live music from Chris Plata with Extra Hot as well as The Dirty Shirts.

Proceeds from this event benefit WORT Community Radio. Following this event, attendees can remain for a big screen showing of the first episode of the Country Music documentary. If there are seats available at that point, they will be offered for free.

www.wortfm.org Tickets: $20