A Trip Around Wisconsin

media release: Meet in the LOWER parking lot, 2 miles WEST of the Beltline on Old Sauk Road **

Speaker: Eric Carlson, Geologist at the Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey and a professor at UW-Madison

About: The Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey has recently published a new map of the surficial geology of Wisconsin, the first of its kind ever published for the state. Join us at Pope Farm Conservancy on Sunday, May 24th at 2PM with guest speaker Eric Carson, one of the map’s co-authors, who will lead a conversation of the geologic story told by the map—the depiction of how glaciers and rivers and wind have sculpted the state—with particular emphasis on the areas surrounding Pope Farm Conservancy. This tour is free, family-friendly, and open to the public. We will meet at the TOP of the hill near the picnic area at Pope Farm Conservancy.