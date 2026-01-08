media release: Thailand, France, Singapore, Germany | 2025 | DCP | 130 min. | Thai with English subtitles

Director: Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke

Cast: Davika Hoorne, Apasiri Nitibhon, Wisarut Himmarat

Appliance repairman Krong is summoned to the apartment of a self-described “Academic Ladyboy”, whose vacuum cleaner appears to be haunted. As the two bond, Krong relays the story of an appliance factory heir who was reunited with his dead wife after another vacuum cleaner became possessed by her spirit. A Useful Ghost comes on like a light, absurdist comedy but gradually morphs into something deeper, darker, and more political. For his directorial debut, Thai writer-director Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke has crafted a surreal, intensely cinematic ghost story with a lot on its mind. “Boonbunchachoke has made a darkly hilarious film that deserves to be remembered for much more than its shock value” (IndieWire).

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

The Premieres series continues with more early and exclusive looks at the very best in current arthousecinema—on the big screen where they belong! This spring kicks off with one of 2025’s most gripping andacclaimed international releases, and an absolute must on the big screen: Sirat. Additional highlightsinclude the latest from cult favorites Bi Gan (Resurrection) and Matt Johnson (Nirvanna the Band theShow the Movie). Plus, haunted vacuum cleaners, deadbeat poets, and the tale of a botched city siege.This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.