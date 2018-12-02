× Expand Jonathan Raymond Popp Isaac Brieske and Deanna Martinez in "A Valentine's Affair 2019" from Madison Shakespeare Company.

press release: December 2, 7 PM, Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St, Madison WI

Free (no reservations required/necessary/taken)

A Valentine's Affair 2019, special December preview

Warm up the darkest days of the year with a special preview of next February's A Valentine's Affair. Join us December 2 at 7 PM at Bartell Community Theatre.

It's new couples, new adventures, and new love languages. Unpredictable fun when sonnets meet improv. A new Valentine’s Day tradition (in December).

A Valentine’s Affair 2019 presents six classic romantic scenes from Shakespeare, including the Madison Shakespeare Company premiere of scenes from A Midsummer Night’s Dream and All’s Well That Ends Well.

Featuring MSC veterans Issaka Brellenthin, Isaac Brieske, Jason Compton, Laura Kochanowski, and Deanna Martinez, and the MSC debut of Christian Stevenson.

Directed by Emily Morrison Weeks.

Presented free of charge with the kind cooperation of Kathie Rasmussen Women's Theatre and its production of After the Revolution.