press release: Never I truly felt the power of love/ And pity to a man till now I knew him.

I have enough to buy me my desires,/ And yet to spare; that’s one good comfort.​

Surrender to temptation and seek comfort from the cold in the embrace of new stories of love, heartbreak, and fresh starts from William Shakespeare and other classic playwrights.

Madison Shakespeare Company presents A Valentine's Affair 2020, with love scenes from Shakespeare, Thomas Middleton, and Christopher Marlowe. Familiar faces and unconventional lovers will be on display, along with the improvisational Sonnets From a Hat.

Includes scenes from Much Ado About Nothing, As You Like It, Women Beware Women, Edward the Second, and more.

Directed by Bridget Doxtater.

Featuring the on-stage talents of Jason Compton, Marie Freese, Laura Kochanowski, Deanna Martinez, Patrick O'Hara, James Palmer, Leigha Vilen, and Glenn Widdicombe.