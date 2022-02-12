A Valentine's Affair: Love Scenes from Shakespeare

Buy Tickets

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: A Valentine's Affair 2022: Love Scenes From Shakespeare and Beyond

Saturday, February 12, Monday, February 14, and Tuesday, February 15, 7 PM, at The Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington Ave  

Tickets $20, available at the door or from https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-valentines-affair-2022-love-scenes-from-shakespeare-and-beyond-tickets-227949261377

Classic romance is back for Valentine's Day. Join Madison Shakespeare Company for scenes of passion, love, and heartbreak to warm a dark winter evening.

Includes sweet-and-salty scenes from Romeo and Juliet, Much Ado About Nothing, Love's Labour's Lost Edward the Fourth, Dido Queen of Carthage, and more. Plus the return of the unpredictable Sonnets From a Hat, challenging actors to perform a random sonnet in the style of the audience's choosing!

Approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

As of January 2022, all attendees must show proof of a completed "initial series" COVID-19 vaccination, and wear masks when interacting with venue staff. We will update this notice if venue and/or county government requirements change.

Info

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Theater & Dance
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - A Valentine's Affair: Love Scenes from Shakespeare - 2022-02-12 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Valentine's Affair: Love Scenes from Shakespeare - 2022-02-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Valentine's Affair: Love Scenes from Shakespeare - 2022-02-12 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Valentine's Affair: Love Scenes from Shakespeare - 2022-02-12 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - A Valentine's Affair: Love Scenes from Shakespeare - 2022-02-14 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Valentine's Affair: Love Scenes from Shakespeare - 2022-02-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Valentine's Affair: Love Scenes from Shakespeare - 2022-02-14 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Valentine's Affair: Love Scenes from Shakespeare - 2022-02-14 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - A Valentine's Affair: Love Scenes from Shakespeare - 2022-02-15 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Valentine's Affair: Love Scenes from Shakespeare - 2022-02-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Valentine's Affair: Love Scenes from Shakespeare - 2022-02-15 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Valentine's Affair: Love Scenes from Shakespeare - 2022-02-15 19:00:00 ical