A Valentine's Affair: Love Scenes from Shakespeare
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Steve Noll
Madeleine O'Keefe as Cleopatra in a past Madison Shakespeare Company production.
A Valentine's Affair 2022: Love Scenes From Shakespeare and Beyond
Saturday, February 12, Monday, February 14, and Tuesday, February 15, 7 PM, at The Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington Ave
Tickets $20, available at the door or from https://www.eventbrite.
Classic romance is back for Valentine's Day. Join Madison Shakespeare Company for scenes of passion, love, and heartbreak to warm a dark winter evening.
Includes sweet-and-salty scenes from Romeo and Juliet, Much Ado About Nothing, Love's Labour's Lost Edward the Fourth, Dido Queen of Carthage, and more. Plus the return of the unpredictable Sonnets From a Hat, challenging actors to perform a random sonnet in the style of the audience's choosing!
Approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.
As of January 2022, all attendees must show proof of a completed "initial series" COVID-19 vaccination, and wear masks when interacting with venue staff. We will update this notice if venue and/or county government requirements change.