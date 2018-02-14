A Valentine's Affair: Love Scenes from Shakespeare

press release: Spend Valentine's Day with Shakespeare's greatest couples, including Beatrice and Benedick, Romeo and Juliet, Antony and Cleopatra... even Richard and Anne. Stir in the volatile improv of Love Sonnets From a Hat for a perfect nightcap.

From puppy crushes to insults so venomous they could only come from deep, abiding connection, Madison Shakespeare Company invites you to celebrate all the painful, wonderful faces of love and heartache.

Only Performance: Valentine's Day, Wed, Feb. 4 - 8:00pm