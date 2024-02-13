A Valentine's Affair: Love Scenes from Shakespeare

× Expand Dan Myers Madeleine O'Keefe, Deanna Martinez, and Laura Kochanowski (from left). Madeleine O'Keefe, Deanna Martinez, and Laura Kochanowski (from left) in a scene from a previous Madison Shakespeare Company "A Valentine's Affair" production.

media release: Spend Valentine's Day with Rosalind and Orlando, Juliet, Kate and Petruchio, and other timeless love stories from Shakespeare and beyond. Madison Shakespeare Company's February tradition returns for its sixth year with an entirely new collection of scenes from As You Like It, Romeo and Juliet, The Merchant of Venice, Taming of the Shrew, Edward the Fourth, and other classics. And the always-unpredictable Sonnets From a Hat, combining classic poetry and modern improvisation, return as well.

Three performances this season at the convenient downtown Bartell Theatre: February 13, 7:30 PM; February 14, 7:00 PM; February 14, 9:00 PM

Tickets $20 and available through the Bartell Theatre box office. Advance purchase is strongly recommended for this uniquely Madison romantic event.

Directed by Annie Jay.

Presented with the generous cooperation of Strollers Theatre's production of Mother Courage.