A Van Gogh Mystery: Pathways of Nordic Art & Literature in the 1880s

media release: Join us on Saturday, May 3, at 11:00am in 19 Ingraham Hall as Professor Susan Brantly discusses her work helping to navigate the literary and artistic connections between Denmark, Holland, and France of a Van Gogh painting purchased for a dollar at a garage sale in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

The event is free and open to the public.

