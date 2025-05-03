A Van Gogh Mystery: Pathways of Nordic Art & Literature in the 1880s
UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin
media release: Join us on Saturday, May 3, at 11:00am in 19 Ingraham Hall as Professor Susan Brantly discusses her work helping to navigate the literary and artistic connections between Denmark, Holland, and France of a Van Gogh painting purchased for a dollar at a garage sale in Minnetonka, Minnesota.
The event is free and open to the public.
