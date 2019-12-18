A Very Diamond Christmas

Genna's Lounge 105 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

(2017 pick) The good folks at Genna’s celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with a “Chrismahannakwanzika” party featuring accordions and the music of Neil Diamond. There will be elves, kitsch, irony and special guests, and the whole shindig benefits the Goodman Community Center. If NMFD is your bag, or even if he isn’t, you’ll find something shiny here.

Genna's Lounge 105 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-255-4770
