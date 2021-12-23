A Very Merry Christmas

× Expand Sarah Rose Dana Ehrmann

press release: Prepare to get VERY merry this Christmas Eve... eve. Thursday, December 23, Madison Indie Comedy is bringing a star-studded lineup of comedians from across Wisconsin and some visitors from Austin, Texas to the Rigby Pub in charming downtown Madison. Dinner and drinks available at the venue!

Featuring stand-up by: Dana Ehrmann (Milwaukee), David Fisher (Madison), Allie Lindsay (Madison), Cody Miears (Austin, Texas), Fuzzy Khilji (Austin, Texas), Glenn Widdicombe (Madison), Gretchen Olson (Madison), Nathan Clemons (Janesville)

Thursday, December 23, 2021. Doors open at 7PM, show starts at 7:30PM. The Rigby Pub,, 119 E Main Street

Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/403047154699189

Come for the show and stick around afterward for the open mic to see how the proverbial sausage is made!