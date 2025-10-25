A Very Roast Battle Halloween

× Expand Cheshire Cat Comedy A close-up of Andrew Rynning. Andrew Rynning

media release: Get ready for a Halloween comedy bloodbath where the costumes are wild, the insults are savage, and nothing is sacred. In this one-of-a-kind stand-up roast battle, comics go head-to-head in outrageous characters, hurling razor-sharp burns while dressed to kill. Expect big laughs, bigger egos, and the kind of spooky smack talk that’ll haunt you ’til next Halloween. A new twist on Cheshire Cat Comedy's popular costumed roast series, which won "Best Independent Show" at the 2025 Madison Area Comedy Awards!

Doors at 7:30pm • Show at 8pm

This is an indoor show. Enter the door on the right inside Gate 6 to access the performance space.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show.

SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1729142777770709

-----------

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds will be issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.