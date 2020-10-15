ONLINE: A Very Timely Civics Roadshow

press release: At Wisconsin Farmers Union we often hear comments like:

“I must have missed that in my US History course!”

"How can the electoral college vote change the popular vote?”

“I’d run for local office but I don’t know how much of a commitment it is or how to do it.”

“Just how big is my Assembly district?”

During the month of October, the South Central Chapter of the Wisconsin Farmers Union is offering an online/call-in forum “A Very Timely Civics Roadshow”. Open to all and based on the teaching principle “There’s no such thing as a dumb question.”, the forum won’t be a lecture or class. Instead, it will be a group of citizens getting questions answered, letting others hear their voices, learning something new, or becoming aware of opportunities for leadership.

On Thursday, October 15 from 7 p.m.- 8:30 p.m., join us for a discussion of how WFU’s state policy is developed. You will be intrigued by the grassroots and very democratic process we use to decide what issues we should bring before the Legislature.

At the same time on Thursday, October 22, take part again as the league of Women Voters present “The Constitution and Voting”.

You must be registered to attend. Register with an email to wfusouthcentral@gmail.com. You will receive a Zoom link for each week's forum.

Earlier this month, the topics were “State and Federal Government: WAY More than Every 4 Years” and “Local and County Government: Who, What, When, Where and Why”. On hand for the state and federal forum were State Representative Mark Spreitzer, State Senator Janis Ringhand, and Calvin Boldebuck, Field Rep for U.S. Representative Mark Pocan. Enlightening us on processes at the local and county level were Dela Ends, Secretary, and Betty Anderson, Treasurer, Spring Valley Township (Rock County) and County Supervisors Erica Roth (Green) and Kriss Marion (Lafayette).