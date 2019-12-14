A Very Victorian Christmas Open House

press release: The Very Victorian Christmas open house at the Larson House Museum at 6003 Exchange Street, McFarland will be held from 1 to 4 pm every Sunday afternoon in December. There will be many themed Christmas trees, holiday treats, gift baskets and plants for sale, and a special display of wedding gowns through the decades. These events are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Jane Licht at 608-838-8178 or licht.jane@gmail.com or visit the McFarland Historical Society website.