A Very Victorian Christmas Open House

Larson House Museum 6003 Exchange St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558

press release: The Very Victorian Christmas open house at the Larson House Museum at 6003 Exchange Street, McFarland will be held from 1 to 4 pm every Sunday afternoon in December.  There will be many themed Christmas trees, holiday treats, gift baskets and plants for sale, and a special display of wedding gowns through the decades.  These events are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Jane Licht at 608-838-8178 or licht.jane@gmail.com or visit the McFarland Historical Society website.

