press release: A Very Victorian Christmas will be celebrated at the Larson House Museum at 6003 Exchange Street in McFarland, Wisconsin, on December 1, from 10 am to 4 pm. There will be carols played on the studio grand piano, free house tours and treats, and a reading for children at 3 pm of “T’was the Night before Christmas.” Every room in the house will be decorated, many with themed Christmas trees. There will be a drawing for a large gift basket. Gift baskets, Christmas mugs and Christmas cactus plants are for sale. The Larson House Museum will also be open every Sunday afternoon in December from 1 to 4 pm. Children are invited to listen to the reading on those days as well. For more information, contact Jane Licht at 608-838-8178 or licht.jane@gmail.com or visit the McFarland Historical Society website.