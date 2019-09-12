A View from Above: LiDAR, Effigy Mounds, and the End of the Late Woodland in Southern Wisconsin

Wisconsin Historical Society 816 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Join Wisconsin Historical Society archaeologist Amy L. Rosebrough as she reveals how the introduction of LiDAR imaging to has revolutionized our understanding of the history of Wisconsin’s famous effigy mound builders.   

Thursday, September 12, 2019  7:00 PM, Wisconsin Historical Society auditorium (across from the Memorial Union)

Free and open to the public

