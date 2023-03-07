A Voice for the Wild + Breaking Trail

media release: Fresh off her debut film, Breaking Trail (2021), winter backpacker and thru-hiker Emily Ford is back with a new documentary. Premiering at the prestigious Banff Mountain Film Festival on November 7, 2022, A Voice for the Wild documents Ford’s wintertime journey across Minnesota’s remote Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

The Nelson Institute’s Tales from Planet Earth film series is thrilled to host Emily Ford as she visits Madison this March to engage with the Madison campus and community, share her experience, and offer a free double feature of Breaking Trail and A Voice for the Wild. Attendance is free; secure your spot as seats are limited.

Tales from Planet Earth is a film series hosted by the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies. These free viewings are selected to feature compelling narratives to the work of scholars and community organizations who advocate for environmental and social justice. Originally a film festival, Tales from Planet Earth has evolved into a community based, interactive engagement and learning experience.