media release: Join us as we celebrate the life and art of one of our favorite weirdos through dance, song, word and film: A Wake for David Lynch, February 23 at Crucible.

Pie and Hot Coffee served all night!

Local performers bring the David Lynch universe to the stage for you live!

Dress as your favorite character or DL himself to compete for fabulous prizes in the costume contest!

Have a David Lynch story you want to tell? It is a wake after all; sign up at the door!

Doors at 7pm, live show at 8pm, film (tbd) at 9pm

$10 cover