A Whole Latke Fun

press release: Sunday, December 18, 4:00–6:00 pm • Temple Beth El, 2702 Arbor Drive, Madison

Enjoy a delicious latke and pasta bar with an assortment of toppings, a festive song session with Cantor Jacob Niemi, stories, dreidel spinning, cookie decorating, sufganiyot, Hanukkah-themed crafts, a scavenger hunt, and so much more. $25/family. Register at https://www.tbemadison.org/ event/familyhanukkahparty