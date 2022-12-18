A Whole Latke Fun

Buy Tickets

Temple Beth El 2702 Arbor Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release:  Sunday, December 18, 4:00–6:00 pm • Temple Beth El, 2702 Arbor Drive, Madison

Enjoy a delicious latke and pasta bar with an assortment of toppings, a festive song session with Cantor Jacob Niemi, stories, dreidel spinning, cookie decorating, sufganiyot, Hanukkah-themed crafts, a scavenger hunt, and so much more. $25/family. Register at https://www.tbemadison.org/event/familyhanukkahparty

Info

Temple Beth El 2702 Arbor Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Kids & Family
608-238-3123
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - A Whole Latke Fun - 2022-12-18 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Whole Latke Fun - 2022-12-18 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Whole Latke Fun - 2022-12-18 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Whole Latke Fun - 2022-12-18 16:00:00 ical