A Wisconsin Film Festival SPECIAL 2023 Preview

Live on Facebook

media release: This is a FREE, 15 minute, virtual event hosted by Badger Talks that can be streamed on the Badger Talks Facebook page or at this link: https://www.youtube.com/badgertalks

Badger Talks Live presents a special 2023 Wisconsin Film Festival (April 13-20) preview which will highlight featured venues, the ins and out of planning this year’s Festival, some Festival highlights, and the happy news that this year, once again, UW students will be offered free admission to Festival screenings.