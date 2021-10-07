press release: A Woman Is, a cabaret-style evening of song, dance, and stories, loosely based on reality, premieres Thursday, October 7, at 7:30 pm at The Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington Ave. in Madison. In the production, Kiki Moritsugu shares three generations worth of her personal backstage stories, from summer stock to every shopping mall in Canada to Broadway. Additional performances are set for Saturday, October 9, at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, October 10, at 4:00 pm. Tickets are $22 and will be available online through brownpapertickets.com. Attendees are required to show proof of full vaccination for COVID-19 and to wear a mask during the performance.

Directed by Francisco Torres, with choreography by Lyn Pilch, music direction by Lizzie Haller, and lighting design by Patricia Micetic, A Woman Is is produced by TNW Ensemble Theater, formerly known as TAPIT/new works. The production is written by Danielle Dresden and based on a concept by Donna Peckett, TNWs co-producing artistic directors. For more information, contact TNW Ensemble Theater at info@tnwensembletheater.org or call 608.244.2938.

A Woman Is is made possible, in part, by support from Dane Arts with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation; the Wisconsin Arts Board, with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts; the Neil Allen Peckett Memorial Fund of TNW Ensemble Theater.