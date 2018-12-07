press release: Civic Exchange Society (CES) is releasing CES-003 Sensible Work Black Tea Porter, the third and final release in its 2018 line of craft beverages. This black tea porter is a robust and toasty porter with aromatic notes of stone fruit and fine cured tobacco. The lightly hopped black tea-infused brew also boasts flavors of dry forest berry, prune, and cassis.

To celebrate the release of CES’s Sensible Work Black Tea Porter, CES invites you to participate in “A Working Evening with CES,” a unique event that will take place at MMoCA on Friday, December 7 from 6-9 pm. Open to the first 100 people, this event will offer guests an opportunity to try the limited release craft beer, listen to DJ Frozen Horse’s audio surrealist experimentations, and participate in (or simply watch) an interactive endurance performance led by artist Meg Mitchell. Attendees will be able to purchase limited edition prints by the artist, in addition to CES-branded items such as glassware and coasters.

Tickets are $5 for MMoCA members and $10 for non-members, at squareup.com/store/MMoCA- Madison/.

CES-003 Sensible Work Black Tea Porter will be available to the public the first week in December and can be purchased at the following locations: Whole Foods Market, Woodman’s Market, Steve’s Wine Beer Spirits, and other stores in the Milwaukee and Fox Valley areas. It will also be available at Food Fight restaurants, including Fresco, Bassett Street Brunch Club, Cento, Everly, Miko Poke, and Canteen.

Octopi Brewing generously donates a percentage of profits from CES sales to support MMoCA and its ongoing projects.

BACKGROUND ON CIVIC EXCHANGE SOCIETY

Civic Exchange Society is the result of an ongoing collaboration between the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, artist Meg Mitchell, Octopi Brewing, and Art & Sons. This collective evolved as a way to call attention to acts of creative exchange—the ways individuals and organizations can combine talents, resources, and innovative thinking to encourage human connection through shared experiences.

CES evolved from Meg Mitchell’s large-scale sculptural installation, Tenacious Numismatic Hops Exchange: a hop garden for unyielding people, which MMoCA commissioned and installed in the spring of 2017. Mitchell’s Hops Exchange is composed of six identical aluminum beams extending up the brick wall in the museum’s rooftop garden. It is also a trellis system, a living artwork seasonally covered by a wild tangle of hop vines. The rooftop hops presented possibilities for practical and artistic uses. With the addition of creative partners Art & Sons and Octopi Brewing, a line of craft beverages was conceived that would be catalysts for social interaction. The first of these was a beer that included hops from the rooftop hops garden.