ONLINE: A Zoom Of Our Own: Creating Money and Blowing Big Bubbles

media release: Where does our money come from? And what are our real American values?

If Wall Street and Silicon Valley have more billionaires than ever, how come Main Street’s people are living from paycheck to paycheck—and that’s if they’re lucky?! What is the nature of the currency we call the dollar? And how can we invest our privately earned dollars and our shared public dollars more wisely for the long term? What does the Robinhood GameStop story in the news tell us about the money systems we all count on, but that treats us very differently if we’re Black, brown, or female?

Join us on Monday evening, March 29, 8:00 pm EST to learn how women are working now to more clearly explain our current money world, including the Federal Reserve, and working to change our money’s intent—not to enrich just a few winners at the cost of mostly losers, but to grant all of us a livable future.

Admission is free, but donations are appreciated! Your support will fuel AEOO’s digital event series and our forthcoming “deep dive” workshops for learning and organizing for change. Registrants will receive a syllabus for further learning and have the opportunity to ask the panelists questions after their conversation together.

ABOUT THE PANELISTS:

Ebony L. Perkins is director of Investor Relations at Self-Help Credit Union in Durham, North Carolina, and manages a seven-person team that helps groups and individuals invest funds in communities underserved by conventional lenders. Ebony participates in the US Forum for Sustainable & Responsible Investing, Women In Philanthropy, and the Financial Planning Association, and was recognized by the Socially Responsible Investment Conference in their 30 Leaders Under 30 List.

Ellen Hodgson Brown founded the Public Banking Institute in 2010 and is currently its chair. She is an attorney and author of thirteen books including Web of Debt, The Public Bank Solution, and Banking on the People: Democratizing Money in the Digital Age. She also co-hosts a radio program, “It’s Our Money” on PRN.FM. Her 300+ blog articles are posted at EllenBrown.com.

Mary Sanderson has worked as a Wisconsin farmer, explorer, postal worker, peace & justice advocate, and mom. Three years ago, three new jobs fell into her lap at once; grandma, ad hoc nurse and Citizen Scholar on Money. Her energy got a big boost from learning the backstory on bank-credit, and advocating for permanent public money to begin healing the messes we are in. Mary serves on WILPF’s Women, Money & Democracy Committee, the Green Party, and the board of Alliance for Just Money (AFJM).

Adrienne Massanari (she/her) is an associate professor in the Department of Communication at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Her research interests include new media, gaming, digital cultures, design, platform politics, gender, and ethics. Her book, Participatory Culture, Community, and Play: Learning from Reddit (Peter Lang, 2015), considers the culture of Reddit.com; she was a source for a recent Washington Post article on the Robinhood scandal, Roaring Kitty and a dangerous online culture