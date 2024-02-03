media release: Aa Dekhan Zara (ADZ) is UW-Madison’s premier Bollywood fusion dance competition. The next event is on the evening of February 3, 2024 at Shannon Hall, Memorial Union. The show is from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm, and doors open at 5:30 pm. The show is free and open to all, so folks do not have to get tickets.

This year, we are bringing eight Bollywood/fusion teams to Madison for Aa Dekhen Zara, one of the Midwest’s biggest dance competitions and one of Madison’s biggest cultural events of the year. Bollywood/fusion dance teams incorporate many different dance styles, ranging from Indian classical to ballet to hip-hop, and are required to tell a story through their 7-10-minute routine. Teams from all over the U.S. train rigorously all year long to prepare and present their best performance the night of the show, aiming to educate and promote South Asian culture through dance. Proceeds from the ADZ competition will be donated to three partner nonprofit foundations focused on mental health awareness and advocacy.

Teams: Michigan Manzat, KC Chakra, UC Dhadak, Slu Shakti, UC Berkeley Azaad, UCLA Nashaa, USC Zeher, UIUC Fizaa