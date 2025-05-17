media release: We’re excited to invite you to the first AAPI Celebration! This event is about uniting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) to celebrate our incredible cultures, traditions, and stories of communities. Get ready for a day filled with delicious food, live performances, kids' activities, an Asian heritage exhibit, a silent auction, and the chance to connect with an incredible community. Whether you’re here for the flavors, the music, or to soak in the vibes. We can’t wait to celebrate with you. Be a part of something special!

The event is open to the public, and we welcome everyone to join the celebration. Donations are greatly appreciated to support future AAPI Celebrations and educational initiatives. Your contributions will help fund:

Madison Public School Foundation’s Implementation of Assembly Bill 232, ensuring the teaching of Asian American and Hmong American history in Wisconsin schools

Madison College’s Community Impact program

Donations are tax-deductible as AMASIAN is a registered nonprofit organization. Every contribution helps create a meaningful space for learning, celebration, and unity.

Let’s unite to honor AAPI heritage and build a stronger, more connected community. We can’t wait to celebrate with you!

Register Today!