Aaron Bushnell Memorial

media release: Join Jewish Voice for Peace–Madison to honor Aaron Bushnell, an active duty serviceman who protested the genocide in Gaza by self-immolating himself in front of the Israeli embassy in DC.

Bring flowers, candles, or any other offerings you might want to share. Open to all grieving colonization and genocide.

Please reach out to the hosts if you are Palestinian or a veteran and would like to have the opportunity to speak on anything along the lines of how the US war machine and military occupation is harmful for the collective liberation of all peoples.

Masks recommended. We will have some masks available for folks.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1379807972654095/