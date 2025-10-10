media release: Comedian Aaron Foster brings his award winning and darkly funny show “Mostly Jokes” to the Evjue Stage at the Bartell Theater for one night only as he prepares to tape his first special. It’s dark comedy about mental health, mid-life, and Paul Rudd, because, of course.

Growing up with a bipolar father and a schizophrenic brother left Aaron Foster with a combination of survivor’s guilt, depression and anxiety that has invalidated his every accomplishment, destroyed his every relationship and invaded his every waking thought. A comedy!

“Mostly Jokes” was named “Best Solo Show” at the Tucson Fringe Festival in January and has received reviews such as: “A laugh every twenty seconds.” “I’ve never laughed so hard about mental health.” “Subversively hilarious, laugh out loud gallows humor.”

Foster is the former host of HGTV’s FreeStyle who turned to standup to manage his depression and anxiety. He has performed at clubs all over the West Coast and has been touring this show for the past year. Some of his main influences are Mike Birbiglia, Maria Bamford, Gary Gulman, Marc Maron, Taylor Tomlinson and Neal Brennan. Do with that information what you will.

Performed on the Evjue Stage

Recommended: 14+ some dark humor about suicide