Aaron Fried
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
UW Mead Witter School of Music student recital. Free.
media release: Aaron Fried DMA Cello Recital
Aaron Fried, cello; David Pham, piano
……
Program
Cello Sonata Dmitri Kabalevsky
Andante molto sostenuto
Allegretto con moto
Allegro molto
Intermission
The Song of the Black Swan Heitor Villa-Lobos
Cello Sonata Rebecca Clarke
Impetuoso
Vivace
Adagio
……
Aaron Fried is a cellist from North Carolina. Currently pursuing a Doctor of Musical Arts degree at UW–Madison, Aaron serves as the cellist for the Marvin Rabin String Quartet, teaching String Fundamentals, assisting with The All-University Strings Orchestra, and performing quartet recitals each semester. Aaron has performed several times with The Madison Symphony Orchestra and leads cello sectionals for four orchestras at The Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra.
Previously, Mr. Fried lived in Kent, Ohio, where he served for three years as Adjunct Cello Faculty at Kent State University. Aaron was a member of the Cleveland-based FiveOne Experimental Orchestra, and he has been heard across North America with ensembles such as The Boston Philharmonic, Symphony Nova Scotia, The Cleveland Opera, and The Traverse Symphony Orchestra.
Aaron studied previously at The Boston Conservatory and Kent State University. He was also an Emerging Artist Fellow at Chamber Music Silicon Valley and a featured performer at The Juilliard String Quartet Seminar. Aaron was a recipient of the George Bornoff Scholarship, a distinction granted to promising young music educators by the Foundation of the Advancement of String Education and the American String Teachers Association.