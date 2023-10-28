UW Mead Witter School of Music student recital. Free.

media release: Aaron Fried DMA Cello Recital

Aaron Fried, cello; David Pham, piano

……

Program

Cello Sonata Dmitri Kabalevsky

Andante molto sostenuto

Allegretto con moto

Allegro molto

Intermission

The Song of the Black Swan Heitor Villa-Lobos

Cello Sonata Rebecca Clarke

Impetuoso

Vivace

Adagio

……

Aaron Fried is a cellist from North Carolina. Currently pursuing a Doctor of Musical Arts degree at UW–Madison, Aaron serves as the cellist for the Marvin Rabin String Quartet, teaching String Fundamentals, assisting with The All-University Strings Orchestra, and performing quartet recitals each semester. Aaron has performed several times with The Madison Symphony Orchestra and leads cello sectionals for four orchestras at The Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Previously, Mr. Fried lived in Kent, Ohio, where he served for three years as Adjunct Cello Faculty at Kent State University. Aaron was a member of the Cleveland-based FiveOne Experimental Orchestra, and he has been heard across North America with ensembles such as The Boston Philharmonic, Symphony Nova Scotia, The Cleveland Opera, and The Traverse Symphony Orchestra.

Aaron studied previously at The Boston Conservatory and Kent State University. He was also an Emerging Artist Fellow at Chamber Music Silicon Valley and a featured performer at The Juilliard String Quartet Seminar. Aaron was a recipient of the George Bornoff Scholarship, a distinction granted to promising young music educators by the Foundation of the Advancement of String Education and the American String Teachers Association.