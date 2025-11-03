Aaron Fried

Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589

media release: A dazzling array of musical talents will be showcased throughout the season during these hour-long programs, organized by John Beutel and sponsored by the Stoughton Area Senior Center. All Music Appreciation events are free and open to the public.

Aaron is currently working on his Doctorate at UW-Madison. He has been a scholarship member of the Rabin String Quartet and he is returning to present a solo recital as part of our series.

Stoughton Opera House from the stage.

courtesy Stoughton Opera House

