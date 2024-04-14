× Expand Harry Browne Aaron Fried and cello. Aaron Fried

media release: Cello Music from 4 Continents. Aaron Fried DMA recital, at WYSO Center for Music. Beautiful and rarely heard cello repertoire, inspired by Jazz, Tango, Afro American Spiritual, Arabic Music, and more. Free admission (fundraising for WYSO Music Makers) $10-$50 suggested donation (more info here: https://wysomusic.org/our-programs/music-makers/)

Program:

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson (1932-2004) - Lamentations: Black/Folk Song Suite (1973)

Ernest Bloch (1880-1959) - Suite no. 3 for Solo Cello (1957)

Gamel Abdel-Rahim (1924-1988) - Improvisations on a Peddler's Tune (1981)

Wilma Pistorius (b. 1991) - Intermezzo in Green (2020)

Abdul Wadud (1947-2022) - Camille (1978)

Victor Young (1899-1956) - Stella by Starlight (1944)

Kevin Wilson (b. 1990) - The River Drones Free (2024) - World Premiere

Osvaldo Golijov (b. 1960) - Omaramor (1991)

Aaron is thrilled to pluck, bow, and share this wide array of beautiful and rarely heard repertoire, inspired by Jazz, Tango, Afro American Spiritual, Arabic Music, and more. This program serves as a portion of Aaron's DMA dissertation at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.