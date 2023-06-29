Aaron Irwin Trio

media release: Aaron Irwin is a highly acclaimed jazz saxophonist, clarinetist and composer based in New York City. The 2018 self titled release, Wobegon is a tribute to the fictional town of Lake Wobegon that features original compositions by Irwin capturing a whimsical and nostalgic spirit which explores themes of community, nostalgia, and hope. Irwin’s skilled improvisations on saxophone and clarinet are complemented by the exceptional musicianship of his ensemble, guitarist Mike Baggetta and drummer Jeff Hirshfield.

Wobegon has received critical praise for its seamless blend of jazz, folk, and improvised music influences, as well as its evocative storytelling through music.