media release: Aaron Krings is an upright/electric bassist and composer living and performing a wide range of styles across the Chicagoland area. In his new quartet, he showcases his and his bandmates' original music. Aaron Krings’ quartet explores a dynamic range of music rooted in groove, texture, and harmonic exploration. With the bass as both anchor and voice, the group crafts soundscapes that blend improvisational freedom with compositional clarity. Drawing from post-bop, modal jazz, fusion, rock, and other contemporary influences, the quartet navigates shifting rhythms, deep melodic lines, and improvisatory interplay across the band. Since forming in 2024, the quartet has played at venues such as Andy's Jazz Club, The Whistler, Fitzgerald's, Old Elburn Hall, Robert's West Side, Clara, WNIJ- NPR DeKalb, Hunt House, and more.

Aaron Krings - basses

Matt Kellen - drums

Christian Sanchez - saxophone

Matt Kavanaugh - guitar