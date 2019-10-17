Overture hosts a free community event designed to brainstorm solutions to the looming environmental crisis. Hear from climate change activists Paul Stoy and Kjetil Garvin and artists Aaron Laux and Katherine Steichen Rosing in an open discussion that’s part of the Nelson Institute’s Year of the Environment, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

press release: Fall Cycle Tuesday, Sept. 10 – Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019

Reception | Friday, Oct. 4, 6 – 8 p.m.

Gallery I – Swept Away: Aaron Laux & Katherine Steichen Rosing: Using the circle as a symbol of earth and eternity, Swept Away weaves a narrative of climate change. A rich tapestry of natural materials and impressions of ephemeral objects explore the effects of human disruptions to the equilibrium of the biosphere.

Environmental Community Circle on THU, OCT 17, 6 -7:30 PM: How to define and shape the conversation about global environmental issues is a challenge being discussed around the world. On Thursday, October 17 from 6-7:30 p.m., at the Overture Center, climate change advocates Paul Stoy and Kjetil Garvin join artists, Aaron Laux and Katherine Steichen Rosing and community members at an Environmental Community Circle to explore solutions to global and environmental issues. Organized as part of the Nelson Institute’s Year of the Environment which commemorates the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the Environmental Community Circle is a FREE event intended to expand awareness of exponential environmental degradation and transform perspectives that can lead to protecting the environment.

Community members interested in attending are sure to gain great insight from the leaders of the event. Laux and Steichen Rosing regularly use their art to express their concerns about the environment. In fact, both are showing works in the Overture Playhouse Gallery exhibit Phoenix from the Ashes, which presents pieces made from Madison ash trees destined to die and in the Overture Gallery I exhibit, Swept Away, which explores the effects of human disruptions to the equilibrium of the biosphere. Stoy and Garvin are also environmental advocates. Stoy is a University of Wisconsin-Madison faculty member whose research includes regional climate processes and the carbon cycle of forests, grasslands, and tundra. Garvin is a member of the Ho-Chunk tribe. He serves on the Ho-Chunk Nation Division of Natural Resources, responsible for managing, exercising stewardship, and applying sound conservatism practices over all of the Nation’s lands and its natural resources.